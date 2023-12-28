Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The Citizens Coalition For Change youth chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole has been blocked by his party on X (formerly Twitter).

Sithole seems to be perpetuating the thesis that there are criminals around the CCC leader Nelson chamisa, revealed this on the X platform saying 'We certainly have fake democrats in our midst who think that they can abuse their proximity to our President'.

He said, "A certain insecure coward hiding behind our party handle took cowardice to another level & settled at blocking me. We certainly have fake democrats in our midst who think that they can abuse their proximity to our President to push others through lies. I remain resolute!"



Hopewell Chin'ono once blocked Sithole on Twitter as well. At that time, Sithole said Hopewell failed to stand in factual engagement and resorted to his usual art of blocking people.

This was after Chin'ono had said the CCC failed to act on corruption cases being exposed by journalists however, Sithole disagreed.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Sithole

Comments


Must Read

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

48 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

1 hr ago | 123 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

1 hr ago | 133 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 23 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

13 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

13 hrs ago | 444 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

14 hrs ago | 886 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1384 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

16 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 886 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

21 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

21 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

22 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

22 hrs ago | 580 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

22 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

22 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

22 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

22 hrs ago | 534 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

28 Dec 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1816 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

28 Dec 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1234 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

28 Dec 2023 at 07:37hrs | 745 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 430 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 457 Views