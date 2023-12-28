Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos have been making frantic efforts to persuade petroleum giants Sakunda Holdings to sign another sponsorship contract with the two Premier Soccer League sides with the current deal lapsing on Sunday.

Sources told NewsDay Sport  that some of the club officials have had meetings with the Sakunda bosses on a possible new sponsorship deal.

Long-time Highlanders benefactor, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, engaged Sakunda owner Kudakwashe Tagwirei at a social and informal platform and was assured that the petroleum giant will continue funding the two sides.

The source said Dube was attending the Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's wedding in Harare when he made the social call on Tagwirei.

"Colonel Tshinga attended Vice-President Chiwenga's wedding at the weekend and that is where he met with Tagwirei and informed the Sakunda boss that the Highlanders leaders were worried anout their financial future. He was told that the company is still going to sponsor the club. It was just a social call and not anything official from Highlanders but Colonel Dube was assured that Sakunda will continue bankrolling Bosso. It's just that Sakunda have not come up with an official position," the source said.

Dube is behind several Bosso projects including the gold mine at Inyathi and has previously donated a bus to the Bulawayo giants.

He is believed to be the man behind the Highlanders' leadership meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021 where the President assured to assist the club in their mining venture, amid allegations from sections of the club membership that the institution was captured by Zanu PF.

Another source said that in the past two weeks, Highlanders officials have been on bended knees as they engaged Sakunda but nothing concrete has come up yet.

Dynamos are also said to be in contact with Sakunda.

Highlanders' spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa only said: "Unfortunately, we are not at liberty to disclose to the public our ongoing boardroom engagement with our stakeholders, and current sponsors are no exception."

Dynamos' chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze was not reachable on his mobile phone number and so was Sakunda Holdings programmes co-ordinator Nqobile Magwizi.

Sakunda, Highlanders and Dynamos entered a US$5 million three-year deal where the petroleum giant would pay the teams' players and staff salaries including allowances, signing-on fees and administration expenses.

Highlanders were struggling to pay salaries at the time until the intervention of Utande Internet Services who announced a salaries-based partnership with the Bulawayo giants.

The funding from Utande was re-directed to other expenses when Sakunda came on board, an agreement made by the relevant partners.

The Sakunda sponsorship package saw the company providing US$420 000 towards the payment of salaries for players and the technical team and each club also received US$60 000 each year as signing-on fees.

There was a huge incentive to win the league title with a promise of a further US$200 000 for the club that would have won the league title and US$150 000 bonus for qualifying into the Caf Champions League.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #Sakunda

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

9 hrs ago | 1536 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

11 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

11 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

12 hrs ago | 1043 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

12 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

23 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

24 hrs ago | 667 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

28 Dec 2023 at 18:12hrs | 1000 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

28 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1212 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 16:46hrs | 1623 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

28 Dec 2023 at 16:37hrs | 442 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 16:36hrs | 82 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

28 Dec 2023 at 16:35hrs | 1269 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

28 Dec 2023 at 14:08hrs | 1026 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

28 Dec 2023 at 14:05hrs | 78 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

28 Dec 2023 at 13:55hrs | 776 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

28 Dec 2023 at 11:28hrs | 2732 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

28 Dec 2023 at 11:05hrs | 356 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

28 Dec 2023 at 10:51hrs | 1956 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

28 Dec 2023 at 10:46hrs | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

28 Dec 2023 at 10:45hrs | 264 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

28 Dec 2023 at 10:45hrs | 603 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 418 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 221 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 367 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

28 Dec 2023 at 10:43hrs | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

28 Dec 2023 at 10:32hrs | 3923 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

28 Dec 2023 at 10:28hrs | 284 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | 90 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | 106 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

28 Dec 2023 at 10:24hrs | 613 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

28 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

28 Dec 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1932 Views