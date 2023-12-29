Man stabs girl to death after raping her

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 13-year-old girl lost her life to a stabbing incident carried out by Munyaradzi Musariri of Glen Norah. The tragic event unfolded after the suspect was discovered sexually assaulting the victim in her parents' bedroom.According to a statement from Paul Nyathi, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect asserted that they had entered into a pact resulting in both of their deaths. The fatal stabbing occurred in the chest of the young girl.In an ongoing investigation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding the death of Keisha Makovana (13). Munyaradzi Musariri (27) is identified as the assailant, and the incident transpired at Glen Norah B Flats on December 26, 2023, when the two were found in an intimate situation in the girl's parents' bedroom."The suspect claims that he had mutually agreed with the minor to fatally stab each other after being discovered wrapped in her parents' blankets between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM," stated Nyathi.Following the tragic event, the suspect allegedly attempted suicide and is presently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital while under police supervision."The suspect is currently hospitalized under police security. Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds," Nyathi affirmed.