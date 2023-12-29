Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare (CoH) has acknowledged the significant challenges faced by its administrative division in 2023, including issues with waste management, water shortages, cholera outbreaks, and aging infrastructure. The trend analysis and performance evaluation during this period were deemed unsatisfactory.In his New Year's message, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the council's commitment to progress despite these difficulties. He highlighted a new transformation initiative designed to expedite quality service delivery for all residents.Mafume addressed the various challenges faced by the council, stating, "Council has encountered numerous challenges in service delivery, including a severe waste management crisis, water shortages, recurrent cholera outbreaks, and non-functional ERP."The mayor attributed the decay in service delivery to a backlog of over 20 years for renewal, coupled with instability caused by political developments in the country."Despite these challenges, we prioritize hope, growth, and progress on our agenda. Serving the citizens remains a profound responsibility, and we openly acknowledge our shortcomings. We are also proud to discuss our achievements in a challenging environment. In all these situations, we choose optimism, believing that problems can be solved and that Harare must function effectively," said Mayor Mafume.As part of the turnaround strategy for 2024, Mafume announced that the council would be implementing changes in its business operations. He emphasized the need to reshape transformation as a collective effort addressing structural barriers to profound social change."To accelerate quality service delivery, we need to change our business approach, focusing on people, processes, and technology. This includes a clear vision, goals, a culture of trust and collaboration, involvement of leadership and employees, a clear communication strategy, and a governance structure to oversee and manage the transformation initiative," added Mafume.He revealed that the council had initiated the transformation project in 2023 and intends to continue until achieving improved service delivery and operational efficiency.