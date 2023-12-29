Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2023 is likely to spill into 2024, with experts forecasting an increase in the cost of doing business, production and increased pressure on the exchange rate.

The local currency has been on a freefall this year, shedding record values against the greenback over the past year.

For instance, in June this year the Zimdollar suffered a bloodbath, prompting the United States-based applied economics professor Steve Hanke to warn against hyperinflation after monthly inflation reached 102% by his measure.

This week, economist Prosper Chitambara told The NewsHawks that a loss in value by the Zimbabwean dollar is likely to blight the country's business environment, thereby worsening standards of living.

"As long as we are in a dual currency framework, and the fact that most people have lost confidence, I think that is going to put a lot of pressure, even next year, on the exchange rate. And also, next year, given that there is El Niño, this could result in diminished agricultural production, which will affect pricing, government spending, imports," Dr Chitambara said.

"So all that will have a destabilising effect. And, that will also weaken the local currency. So, next year, we expect the trend in terms of the local currency to continue on account of the expected challenges with respect to El Niño.

"Government will have to import [food] and even electricity generation will be affected. It will mean that businesses will be under pressure to continue with the use of generators, which will again affect the cost of production, cost of doing business and that will also affect inflation which will have a depreciating effect on the local currency."

The Zimbabwe dollar has continued weakening in the final quarter of 2023. According to an economic report produced by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd), in September 2023 the Zimbabwe dollar lost 15.7% of its value against the US dollar to close the month at US$1:ZW$5 466.75.

This was a significant monthly decline relative to August 2023 when the local unit slightly lost 1.9% to close at US$1:ZW$4 608.11.

 "In the alternative markets, the Zimdollar lost at least 15% of its value to close the month at an average of ZW$1: US$7 100 from ZW$1:US$6 000. As a result of the Zimdollar's worsening decline particularly in alternative markets, the parallel market exchange premia are now widening.

 "The rising Zimdollar depreciation pressures experienced since the turn of September 2023 are emanating from the resumption of Zimdollar payments to government contractors and other service providers who in turn dump the local unit in the street chasing value (US dollar)."

 According to the analysis, the Zimdollar depreciation pressures have been driven by human behaviour such as negative perceptions fuelled by disputed August 2023 general elections, as well as excessive unproductive rent-seeking powered by prevailing multiple exchange rates.

 For instance, in addition to different exchange rates for RTGS balances, cash balances (bond notes), and mobile money balances, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) recently introduced gold-backed digital tokens (ZiG).

"The ZiG is an additional payment method for settling local transactions (buying and selling of goods & services). These digital tokens (gold e-wallets) have their own exchange rate which is derived from the prevailing international price of gold," reads the analysis.

"Zimdollar depreciation pressure is expected to remain elevated in the coming months as fiscal spending balloons to cushion the economy and citizens from projected climatic shocks, domestic shocks (energy shortages), public debt distress, and weak global geopolitics. "Also, recurring domestic electricity shortages at a time global crude oil prices remain elevated increase energy costs, slow industrial activity, and threaten the stability of prices."

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

28 mins ago | 28 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

10 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Stop road carnage

10 hrs ago | 56 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

22 hrs ago | 621 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

24 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

29 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 501 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1848 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

29 Dec 2023 at 11:34hrs | 827 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2158 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1597 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 410 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1566 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1115 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 500 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 368 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1707 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 334 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 306 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 168 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 209 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 295 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 187 Views