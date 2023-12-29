Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
PREPAID electricity consumers will not be able to buy cash power on New Year's Eve, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said.

In a statement the power utility said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 31 December at 5 pm to 1 January 2024 at 6 am.

"The power utility advises its valued customers to purchase adequate electricity tokens to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Tokens, #Zesa, #Power

Comments


Must Read

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

36 mins ago | 39 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

38 mins ago | 35 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

10 hrs ago | 572 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Stop road carnage

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

22 hrs ago | 624 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

24 hrs ago | 349 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

24 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

29 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 501 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1853 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

29 Dec 2023 at 11:34hrs | 827 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2161 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1598 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 410 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1569 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1115 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 501 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 368 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1710 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 334 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 306 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 168 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 209 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 295 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 187 Views