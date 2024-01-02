Latest News Editor's Choice


Thabo Mbeki has not died

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has set the record straight: former South African President Thabo Mbeki is alive and well, contrary to online reports claiming he has died.

In a statement issued Wednesday January 3, the Foundation categorically denied the false news, urging caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly in the age of rampant misinformation.

"We urge the public to rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki's well-being and activities," the statement emphasized.

This latest incident follows a recent surge of misinformation surrounding Mr. Mbeki's health. Various news outlets, reported his death, leading to erroneous updates on his Wikipedia page.

Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded Nelson Mandela as President of South Africa from 1999 to 2008, remains a respected figure for his intellectual leadership and his contributions to post-apartheid South Africa's economic growth and stability.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mr. Mbeki's health has been the subject of false rumours.

In 2021, a similar Covid-19 death hoax was swiftly debunked by the Foundation.

Source - online
More on: #Mbeki, #Alive, #RSA

