Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have identified and launched a manhunt for seven suspects, three of them notorious brothers accused of robbing a Nedbank branch in Bulawayo of US$272 500-00, ZAR 2 420 000-00, and five gold coins last year.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are also facing a series of armed robbery charges and murder.

These include Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane near Sekusile, Dingilizwe Mloyi of Mbundane, and Nqobile Mloyi of Nkulumane, who are brothers and have been terrorising residents and various members of society throughout 2023, she said.

Asst Insp Msebele also released the names of Bhekani Mlilo of Emganwini, Sipho Tshuma of Nkulumane and George with no further particulars plus another suspect identified by the moniker "SaMamo".

"They are all wanted in connection with an armed robbery case, which occurred at Nedbank Belmont branch along Plumtree Road, Bulawayo," she said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging anyone to come up with information which can lead to the arrest and recovery of US$272 500-00, ZAR  2  420 000-00 and five gold coins, which were stolen by the suspects," said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said anyone with information can contact police on 0712 915 338 or landline 0292271568, 0772 226 550 or visit the nearest police station.

The seven suspects are part of a gang that is made up of two other suspects who are in custody concerning the crime.

The two were last year reported to have broken into Nedbank in Bulawayo where they stole more than US$270 000 and about R2 million.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba, whose ages and addresses were not given, are the prime suspects in the case.

The duo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Maveze and were not asked to plead. Presenting the State case, Mr Jethro Mada said Gambiza and Mudimba broke into the bank on the night of August 26, 2023, after they managed to bypass the bank's security systems. He said the pair damaged three safes and stole US$271 500 and R2,2 million.

"The break-in was only discovered by bank employees when they reported for duty on Monday morning. The suspects tampered with the bank's communication system to access the premises," said Mr Mada in a report.

He said on the day in question, a security guard was on duty manning the premises when the suspects gained entry into the building and stole the money.

Mr Mada said when the bank employees discovered that there was a break-in, they checked round the premises and discovered that the security razor wire mounted on the precast wall had been cut.

"They also discovered that the screen door leading to the bank had been tampered with, some windows were open indicating that there was a burglary," said Mr Mada.

He said according to police investigations, Gambiza and Mudimba climbed a precast wall to access the banking hall.

"Police in their investigations discovered that the two suspects broke into the bank without tampering with the alarm system or attracting the attention of the security guard," said Mr Mada.

In June 2023, five armed robbers attacked a security guard and blew open a safe using explosives at Agribank in Lupane town.

They were, however, ambushed by police officers before they took the money. One of the suspects identified as Zenzo Siziba (44) was shot and later arrested.

In September last year, five armed robbers masqueraded as customers before pulling out guns and robbing CBZ bank in Bulawayo of cash.

The robbers stood in the queue with other customers and then pounced on cashiers when it was their turn and demanded all the money behind the counter. They got away with over US$70  000 and R76 000 in cash.  During the same month, armed robbers pounced on the Women's Empowerment Trust housed at Fidelity Building in Bulawayo and got away with US$6 000 and R5 000.

Source - The Chronicle

