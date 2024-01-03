Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kombi driver kills wife, neighbour

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
IN a fit of jealous rage, a 38-year-old Kombi driver from Tsholotsho allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death before turning his rage on a 73-year-old neighbour whom he also killed in cold blood.

The driver suspected his wife was having an affair and killed the neighbour for trying to refrain him from committing the barbaric act.

Shepherd Khumalo, popularly known as Madinda, who plied the Tsholotsho Business Centre-Nemane Route, killed Getrude Ncube (36) and their neighbour Mhlanga Bahono Mkhize from Mgogodleni Line, Ward 11 under Chief Gampu in cold blood on New Year's Day.

After the gory act, he took to his heels.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest he was captured by a gang of alert cross-border drivers, popularly known as Omalayitsha while trying to cross into Botswana via the Maitengwe Border Post yesterday.

Matebeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the murders but said they had not received official confirmation of Nkomo's capture.

According to Insp Banda, on the day of the double murder, Nkomo had a misunderstanding with his wife, whom he accused of having an extra-marital affair before assaulting her with an unknown object.

A terrified Ncube ran to seek protection at Mkhize's homestead.

The elderly man tried to restrain Nkomo from bashing his wife but also became a victim after he was struck with a log in the face and died on the spot, while Ncube died at the homestead a few minutes later.

"The police in Tsholotsho are looking for Shepherd Nkomo, a man aged 38 who killed his wife and a neighbour on January 1, 2024. The man has his homestead at Mgogodleni line, in Tsholotsho.  The accused person suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair and as a result, a misunderstanding ensued between the two. He grew violent and assaulted his wife using an unknown object. The wife fled to a neighbour's homestead Mhlanga Bahono Mkhize, to seek refuge.

"When the neighbour tried to refrain the accused person, he was struck with a log in the face and he died on the spot. Ncube died a few minutes later," said Insp Banda.

He said Nkomo fled when other neighbours rushed to the scene.

"As police, we implore citizens to value the sanctity of life. Parents and guardians should guide their children while they are still young," said Insp Banda.

According to close sources, Ms Ncube was having an affair with a local business person who is also into the business of selling traditional herbs.

"This affair involves a local businessperson who has caused several marriages to break in the district. Before coming to stay here, he had been chased away in Mgodimasili where another marriage broke down because of him," said the source.

Ward 11 councillor Jonathan Ndlovu said the community was greatly disturbed by the gruesome murders whose trauma will haunt villagers for a long time.

"This is something terrible, happening at a time of merrymaking like this. Our people must always seek recourse or advice from other community members or even leaders whenever they have seemingly irreconcilable differences instead of taking the law into their own hands," said Cllr Ndlovu.

Recently, a Bulawayo businessperson killed his mistress by strangling her over infidelity and money issues.

During commemorations of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which ran from November 25 to December 10, police statistics showed that a total of 46 people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence, 31 of whom were women.

Some of the cited causes for domestic violence include social media, family setups, financial matters and infidelity.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Murdr, #Wife, #Infidelity

Comments


Must Read

Drug peddlers convicted

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Gwanda launches blitz on illegal billboards

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Let bygones be bygones'

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Tribalism dividing Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe fails to pay road contractors

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Matebeleland South declares war on rustlers

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Winky D now a politician?

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa exhibits traits of a megalomaniac dictator

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on dividing nation

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Robbers on the run, 5 months on

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimra tightens screws on businesses

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sewer bursts concerns mount

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean activist lands top UN post

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

SOS for visually-impaired street singer Tafi Dube

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe govt panics over CCC protests

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

SuperSport will not air AFCON 2024

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Harare garbage stench worsens

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwean minister claims that maize meal supply guaranteed

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to replant failed crops

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt prioritises boreholes after Gwayi-Shangani dame fake promises

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa regime perpetuating the normalization of oppression!

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Thabo Mbeki has not died

12 hrs ago | 809 Views

Zimbabwean could allow China's G60 Starlink

12 hrs ago | 567 Views

Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

The science of online betting in South Africa - how to use data analysis

21 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

03 Jan 2024 at 05:35hrs | 2016 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

03 Jan 2024 at 05:34hrs | 777 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 392 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 2230 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

03 Jan 2024 at 05:30hrs | 1338 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:29hrs | 1013 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 288 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 326 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 351 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 439 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1193 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 251 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 346 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

03 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 1526 Views