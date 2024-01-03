New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The new passport fees of US$150 for an ordinary passport and US$250 for an emergency passport have been gazetted and so have come into operation.The rise in fees from the previous US$120 was announced in the national budget by Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube, but after Parliamentary debate the proposed fee was reduced from US$200 to US$150.The legal fixing of the fee was done in Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 by Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ziyambi Ziyambi in terms of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act. The Civil Registry had been declining to accept passport applications on Tuesday until the new fees were gazetted.There is an additional fee of US$20 to obtain a quick response (QR) code for a e-readable passport.