Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Tribalism dividing Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo has lamented rising tribalism among Zimbabweans who are increasingly identifying themselves as either Shonas or Ndebeles.

Nkomo blamed the ruling Zanu-PF party for formenting tribalism during the liberation struggle, adding that the scourge has been entrenched in communities, leading to serious divisions in society.

He challenged authorities to criminalise tribalism to ensure that citizens are united for the development of the nation.

Making the remarks in his new year address to the nation on Monday this week, he said: "Tribalism, like racism, its twin brother, is a construct of evil men with evil intentions. Unlike love, it is unnatural and can be taught and manipulated according to the whims of its designers.

"Tribalism as a socio-political resource is a capricious tool that groups people into polarised entities of ‘Us' and ‘Them' which becomes the foundation of the divide and rule system," he said.

"Today in Zimbabwe, many have been brainwashed and taught by the Zanu-PF tribalism system into believing that you are either Shona or Ndebele, contrary to the ideals of our forebears, who had successfully brought together and united all 16 mini or sub-nations (tribes) into one truly diverse rainbow nation under the banner of ‘Mwana Wevhu', ‘Umntwana WeNhlabathi'."

Nkomo said tribalism left the nation in a state of anxiety and confusion with people becoming preoccupied with trying to understand its damage and how to deal with it.

"We debate on it endlessly without coming up with a solution, while its architects are busy perfecting it with glee and satisfaction, realising that their creature is fulfilling its intended purpose.

"Tribalism has no friends and knows no boundaries; it can undermine and dehumanise those it deems ‘them', while simultaneously brainwashing and indoctrinating those it deems as ‘us'. The only winners are the architects of the monster.

"The negative effects on ‘us' and ‘them' are generally the same as they are both left in limbo, at the expense of building true grassroots unity."

Nkomo said: "Tragically, one is kept thinking and believing that the other is their enemy, when in truth their common enemy is Zanu-PF, the creator of tribalism and hatred."

He charged that Zanu-PF was established on tribal emotions to divide Zimbabweans.

"Tribalism destroys lives, livelihoods, communities and homes. It is a hindrance to national progress and development. Indeed, it is an affront to national unity here at home and throughout our African continent," he said.

Nkomo believes tribalism is a serious matter needing a definitive and lasting solution.

"This is how deeply I feel about the scourge of tribalism and maybe interrogating the possibility of criminalising it could be a starting point.

"Surely if draconian laws can be enacted for something as mundane as parking a car in the city centre or running a red robot, deterrent laws ought to be made against the social crime of tribalism," Nkomo said.

Calling on Zimbabweans to learn at least five of Zimbabwe's 16 vernacular languages, he said multilingualism can help lessen suspicions, mistrust and miscommunication, noting that for instance, the Gukurahundi Genocide had a lot to do with language from its planning right up to its implementation and quasi-military operations

"The logic behind multi-lingual proficiency for Zimbabweans is that language, as a child of the thought process and the parent of action, is everything, as it creates perceptions, facilitates positively or negatively, the way we communicate with each other.

"Tribalism, like Gukurahundi, must not be debated endlessly with no solution in sight. These issues have to be dealt with definitively for us to start rebuilding a united, respectable, progressive and happy nation. As we transition from 2023 into 2024, let us turn our backs on hate and prejudice," he added.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

Drug peddlers convicted

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Gwanda launches blitz on illegal billboards

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Let bygones be bygones'

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe fails to pay road contractors

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matebeleland South declares war on rustlers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Winky D now a politician?

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa exhibits traits of a megalomaniac dictator

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on dividing nation

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers on the run, 5 months on

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimra tightens screws on businesses

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sewer bursts concerns mount

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean activist lands top UN post

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

SOS for visually-impaired street singer Tafi Dube

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt panics over CCC protests

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

SuperSport will not air AFCON 2024

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Harare garbage stench worsens

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean minister claims that maize meal supply guaranteed

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Kombi driver kills wife, neighbour

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to replant failed crops

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa's govt prioritises boreholes after Gwayi-Shangani dame fake promises

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa regime perpetuating the normalization of oppression!

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Thabo Mbeki has not died

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwean could allow China's G60 Starlink

12 hrs ago | 559 Views

Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

20 hrs ago | 512 Views

The science of online betting in South Africa - how to use data analysis

20 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

03 Jan 2024 at 05:35hrs | 2008 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

03 Jan 2024 at 05:34hrs | 777 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 392 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 2224 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

03 Jan 2024 at 05:30hrs | 1337 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:29hrs | 1010 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 288 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 326 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 350 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 434 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1181 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 251 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

03 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 1522 Views