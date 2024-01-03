'Let bygones be bygones'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development leader Trust Chikohora has called on political leaders to bury their differences to uplift the lives of suffering citizens.In an interview with Southern Eye this week, Chikohora said the year 2024 should be a year of reflection on what is needed to change the country's political and economic trajectory.He also called on Zimbabweans to work together and build the Zimbabwe they want."We need to do what is right. We need to work for the improvement of the lives of our people. We need a change of political mindset to ensure the living standards of Zimbabweans are better off in 2024 than they were in 2023," he said.The Gweru-based politician and economist said political squabbles had taken Zimbabwe backwards for many decades, perpetuating the suffering of people."Let us all push forward to make sure this country is the duel of Africa that it used to be," he said.Chikohora participated in the August 2023 presidential elections whose outcome was disputed by the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) whose leader, Nelson Chamisa has since dismissed the poll outcome as a "gigantic fraud" and has called for a re-run.