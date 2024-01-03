Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gwanda launches blitz on illegal billboards

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
In a notice, Gwanda town clerk Priscilla Nkala said all billboards must be approved by the council to remain in place or to be installed.

GWANDA municipality has launched an operation to remove all invalid, dilapidated and unpaid for billboards to keep the town smart and ensure compliance.

The development comes a few weeks after the local authority in December last year challenged billboard owners to rehabilitate the billboards or face stricter measures.

In a notice, Gwanda town clerk Priscilla Nkala said all billboards must be approved by the council to remain in place or to be installed.

"This serves to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the Municipality of Gwanda is conducting an exercise to remove all invalid, dilapidated and unpaid billboards within Gwanda Town," partly read the notice.

"The public is advised to renew their outstanding billboard payments within a period of 14 days. All billboards must be approved by the Municipality of Gwanda."

In December last year council asked billboard owners to renovate their infrastructure to meet council standards by December 31.

Last month, the municipality, which is currently battling to improve service delivery, also challenged ratepayers to settle their bills to help it meet many of its obligations which include paying water supplies from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), which threatened to disconnect raw water supplies to the Matebeleland South capital in October last year due to accumulating debts.

At the time, council owed Zinwa ZWL$1,3 billion for raw water supplies.

In turn, Gwanda council threatened to intensify its water disconnection to defaulting ratepayers who reportedly owe the council ZWL$5,1 billion.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

Drug peddlers convicted

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Let bygones be bygones'

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Tribalism dividing Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe fails to pay road contractors

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Matebeleland South declares war on rustlers

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Winky D now a politician?

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa exhibits traits of a megalomaniac dictator

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on dividing nation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robbers on the run, 5 months on

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimra tightens screws on businesses

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Sewer bursts concerns mount

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean activist lands top UN post

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

SOS for visually-impaired street singer Tafi Dube

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt panics over CCC protests

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

SuperSport will not air AFCON 2024

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Harare garbage stench worsens

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean minister claims that maize meal supply guaranteed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Kombi driver kills wife, neighbour

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to replant failed crops

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt prioritises boreholes after Gwayi-Shangani dame fake promises

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa regime perpetuating the normalization of oppression!

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Thabo Mbeki has not died

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zimbabwean could allow China's G60 Starlink

12 hrs ago | 557 Views

Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

20 hrs ago | 512 Views

The science of online betting in South Africa - how to use data analysis

20 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

03 Jan 2024 at 05:35hrs | 2002 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

03 Jan 2024 at 05:34hrs | 777 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 392 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 2223 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

03 Jan 2024 at 05:30hrs | 1337 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:29hrs | 1010 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 288 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 326 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 349 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 433 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1180 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 250 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

03 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 1522 Views