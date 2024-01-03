Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has unveiled plans to remove individuals residing illegally on state land, including areas designated for agriculture. This decision comes in the wake of severe flooding and drownings in unauthorized settlements in the southern part of Harare following heavy rains in Zimbabwe.Recent heavy rains caused significant damage to 59 houses in the Paddock area of Kuwadzana and Budiriro 5B, rendering them uninhabitable. These areas are primarily occupied by cooperatives that have been selling state land, falsely claiming that it would be regularized, serviced, and provided with title deeds. Some of these activities are orchestrated by "land barons," including confirmed Zanu-PF officials and party members.In a statement dated November 23 but released recently, Minister Masuka expressed the government's concern about the growing number of illegal settlers on agricultural land and emphasized that those settling on state land without proper tenure documents would not be regularized. He warned that the full force of the law would be applied, and illegal occupants would face prosecution.The proliferation of unauthorized settlements in Harare, such as Epworth, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Ushewokunze, and other areas in Harare South, has led to poor town planning and strained available social services. These settlements lack essential infrastructure such as water supply, sewer reticulation, electricity, and proper roads.Zanu-PF Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, in December, expressed alarm at the rise of illegal occupations and settlements, particularly orchestrated by land barons claiming association with Zanu-PF. He called for an end to these illegal activities and urged law enforcement agencies to enforce the law and hold perpetrators accountable.