Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has delivered a stark caution to the opposition regarding an upcoming protest against the ongoing detention of former Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala.

Using the pseudonym dhonzamusoro007 on X, Charamba asserted that there is no legal basis permitting a demonstration in support of an accused individual.


"MANGWANANI MAYERO!!! Ndati ndikuyambirei achi mangwanani egore dzva. Teereresai. Zvenyu zvekuronga tumademonstrations ostensibly in solidarity with some accused person called Job Sikhala, ibvai mazvitama. Kuchera chikomba mopfira mate kuti puuu!!! Shungu nehutsonyera takaita zvekudengezera munyundwa. Nyati haisi mombe.

"Contrary to the stupid editorial in today's Newsday recycled newsletter, nothing in the Constitution of Zimbabwe protects demonstrations or assembly in solidarity with an accused person, which is what Job Sikhala is," said Charamba.

Since 2022, Job Sikhala has been held in pre-trial detention, facing charges of inciting violence following the death of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime. Despite multiple attempts to secure bail for the outspoken opposition figure, efforts have been unsuccessful.

The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council, initiated by the former MP, has proposed organizing rallies to advocate for Sikhala's release. However, ZRP intervened, obstructing their planned march in Chitungwiza last month. On Tuesday, ZRP issued a statement cautioning parties allegedly aiming to "destabilize" the country.


"However, the Police is aware of efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in nefarious social and economic destabilizing activities through unsanctioned gatherings, economic sabotage and sending alarming messages to the public through social media and some activists.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order in the country and ensure that the Second Republic's developmental projects under the National Development Strategy 1 take place in a conducive environment. Therefore, any criminal inclination by individuals or groups will be decisively dealt with by the Police," read the statement.

Source - newzimbabwe
