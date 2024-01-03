Latest News Editor's Choice


15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago
Fifteen miners are believed to have perished following a mineshaft collapse at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga early Thursday morning.

The mine, located 50 kilometres west of the eastern border city of Mutare, is owned by Mabvuku-Tafara legislator and businessman, Pedzai Sakupwanya.

James Mupfumi, the director of the Centre for Research and Development, said the disaster occurred when the shaft gave way, trapping several gold miners underground.

Since the incident, hundreds of Penhalonga residents have flocked to the site to aid in rescue efforts.

Previously under the ownership of the Metallon group, Redwing Mine is now managed by Better Brands, an investment firm founded and directed by Sakupwanya.

In January 2023, mining operations at Redwing were suspended due to the issuance of a non-compliance notice by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

Source - zimlive
