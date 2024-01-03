Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 24-YEAR- OLD man Mberengwa villager was allegedly stonned and stabbed to death by rivalry suitors following a misunderstanding over a lady of the night.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the killing which occurred at Beauty Mine Cocktail Bar Booking houses in Mberengwa on Tuesday at around 1AM."It is alleged, Farai Mapuranga (24) had an altercation with another man, Simbarashe Chirume (21) over a lady of the night. Chirume manhandled Mapuranga and another man only known as Elliot emerged from one of the booking rooms, picked a stone and struck him twice on the head," he said.Insp Mahoko said Chirume produced an okapi knife and stabbed the victim twice before running away."Mapuranga walked for about 80 metres before he collapsed and died," he said.Insp Mahoko said the police attended the scene leading to the arrest of Chirume.The body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.