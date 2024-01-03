Zesa explains national power blackout

News / Local

Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) Holdings has said the national grid experienced a system surge this morning at 05:22, which was triggered by a busbar fault at the Insukamini 330kV substation in Bulawayo.The utility company said this led to the loss of power on the national grid.People woke up to no power this morning in Bulawayo.In a notification to customers, ZESA said power has since been restored to most parts of the country."ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national grid experienced a system surge this morning at 05h22, which was triggered by a busbar fault at the Insukamini 330kV substation in Bulawayo. This led to the loss of power on the national grid."Power has since been restored to most parts of the country, and our technical teams are on the ground to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time," reads the notification."Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted."