Tollgate fees go up at midnight

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GAZETTED toll fees come into effect at midnight Friday, which will see light motor vehicles paying US$4 up from US$2 on premium routes.The changes which are effective on January 5 were announced by Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli in the 2024 National Budget.In his presentation, Prof Ncube proposed a 100 percent upward review of toll fees on premium roads, that is, Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare and other roads, with effect from January 1, 2024.He further proposed an increase in passport fees from the current US$120 to US$200, saying that additional revenue generated from the measures would be ring-fenced towards road infrastructure development.However, following a debate in Parliament, the proposed toll fees were reduced by 50 percent. In terms of passports, the fee was raised from US$120 to US$150 for ordinary passports.