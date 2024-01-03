Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5 die in Karoi bus crash

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Five people have died, three of them on the spot, in a head-on collision involving a Magunje-bound CAG bus and a Mazda pick-up truck along the Karoi-Binga Highway this afternoon.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred in the Marongora area in Magunje district.

In a statement, police said three people died on the spot while two others died on admission to Karoi District Hospital.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident along the Karoi-Binga Road today (04/01/24) at around 1300 hours when a CAG bus, which was travelling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B22 going the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board.

"Three people from the Mazda pick-up truck died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and ten others were severely injured."

The accident comes shortly after a bloody Christmas holiday which claimed 87 lives in 1 194 road accidents recorded between December 15 and 26, 2023.

Source - newsday
More on: #Die, #Karoi, #Crash

Comments


Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

53 mins ago | 57 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

1 hr ago | 53 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

15 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

15 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

15 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

15 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

15 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 891 Views

Gwanda launches blitz on illegal billboards

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Let bygones be bygones'

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Tribalism dividing Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe fails to pay road contractors

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Matebeleland South declares war on rustlers

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

Winky D now a politician?

15 hrs ago | 711 Views

Chamisa exhibits traits of a megalomaniac dictator

15 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on dividing nation

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Robbers on the run, 5 months on

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimra tightens screws on businesses

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Sewer bursts concerns mount

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwean activist lands top UN post

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

SOS for visually-impaired street singer Tafi Dube

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe govt panics over CCC protests

15 hrs ago | 1006 Views

SuperSport will not air AFCON 2024

15 hrs ago | 251 Views

Harare garbage stench worsens

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean minister claims that maize meal supply guaranteed

15 hrs ago | 83 Views

Kombi driver kills wife, neighbour

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

15 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to replant failed crops

15 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's govt prioritises boreholes after Gwayi-Shangani dame fake promises

15 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa regime perpetuating the normalization of oppression!

22 hrs ago | 290 Views

Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

Thabo Mbeki has not died

03 Jan 2024 at 21:00hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwean could allow China's G60 Starlink

03 Jan 2024 at 20:58hrs | 699 Views

Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

03 Jan 2024 at 12:24hrs | 549 Views

The science of online betting in South Africa - how to use data analysis

03 Jan 2024 at 12:21hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

03 Jan 2024 at 05:35hrs | 2288 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

03 Jan 2024 at 05:34hrs | 812 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 404 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 2360 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

03 Jan 2024 at 05:30hrs | 1372 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:29hrs | 1045 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 1139 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 300 Views