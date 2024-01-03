Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean business magnate Sir Wicknell Chivayo has become a trending topic as his 2023 Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus was spotted on the streets of Harare.Unlike his other exotic cars imported from Europe, the Mercedes-Benz was seen on the streets earlier than anticipated. The German luxury vehicle was captured in Harare, and Sir Wicknell Chivayo shared photos of the car on social media. Notably, he also posted duty receipts, seemingly refuting claims that he avoids paying duty on his high-end cars.On social media, Chivayo showcased images of his parked car alongside other vehicles he acquired earlier in the year. Undoubtedly, he has earned a reputation as one of the wealthiest business figures in Zimbabwe, attracting global attention for his extravagant spending.Living a lavish lifestyle without apology, Sir Wicknell Chivayo has been suggested as a candidate for a reality show to document his glamorous life. Earlier in the year, he spent over R60 million on exotic cars imported from Europe, some of which were used during Floyd Mayweather's Motherland Tour. The retired American boxer even shared photos of the fleet on his social media.Among his acquisitions is a Challenger 300 private jet purchased a few months ago. The 12-seater plane features modern amenities, including customized cabins. Reports confirm that Chivayo spent at least R700 million on the private jet, with the least-priced Challenger 300 listed at around R600 million.