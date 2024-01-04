Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Police are investigating a case in which a woman was found dead in bushy area this week with multiple injuries in Bulawayo, as more murder cases have also been reported countrywide.

The woman found dead with swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm in Cowdray Park.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations.

"Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in investigating murder case in which a yet to be identified woman was found dead with swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm in Cowdray Park.

"The victim was wearing a red and white coloured dress, charcoal –grey hood jacket. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Guruve man was fatally assaulted by a colleague following an altercation over gumboots which the suspect had refused to pay for on Monday.

The victim's mother is reported to have sold the gumboots to the suspect, Bayisai Scotch (28) who later refused to pay.

This resulted in an altercation between the victim, Isaac Kusikwenyu and Scotch.

Scotch is alleged to have then hit Kusikwenyu with a log and he later died.

 "Police in Guruve has arrested Bayisai Scotch aged 28 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 1, 2024 at Marirambada Farm in which Isaac Kusikwenyu aged 33 died on January 2, 2024 after being hit with a log on the head.

"The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots which had been sold to him by the victim's mother," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Murder cases have been on the increase since last month and police managed to arrest some of the suspects.

Police in Inyathi, Nkayi were appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Khulisani Ndebele alias Sadiana (34) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 30, 2023 in Hellensvale, Lonely Mine area.

 The suspect struck the victim, Godfrey Zitha with a stone on the forehead after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim died on the spot.

In another case, Police in Zvishavane have arrested Odeta Nyakabawo (23) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred at Mabhara Village in Mapanzure. The suspect gave birth to a baby girl before killing the child by covering her with a blanket until she suffocated.

 The suspect buried the body in a shallow grave 500m from her residence.

A man in Nyanga was also recently arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his daughter after accusing her of having an affair with a neighbour. The suspect Amos Rutendo Nyamangondo allegedly assaulted his daughter with a mulberry tree switch all over her body and she died a few days later.

Police in Chipinge also arrested a suspected mental patient, Benjamin Sithole (28) in connection with a case of murder in which Agnes Sigauke (three years) died after being struck with a hoe on the head at Mwatsaka Village, Mutema on December 30, 2023.

The victim's mother (20) had refused to give the suspect some vegetables.

In Bulawayo police were appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder of  John Sithole (73) who was found dead with a deep cut on the head, at a maize field behind a clothing factory in Donnington on December 29, 2023.

A blood stained hoe was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Dead, #Stab, #Wounds

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

18 mins ago | 15 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

19 mins ago | 8 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

20 mins ago | 7 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

20 mins ago | 14 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

22 mins ago | 10 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

24 mins ago | 7 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

24 mins ago | 45 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Men murdered over boots

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

26 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

27 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

28 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

30 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

31 mins ago | 14 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

31 mins ago | 12 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

32 mins ago | 9 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1175 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 968 Views