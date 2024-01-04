Woman found dead with multiple injuries

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police are investigating a case in which a woman was found dead in bushy area this week with multiple injuries in Bulawayo, as more murder cases have also been reported countrywide.The woman found dead with swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm in Cowdray Park.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations."Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in investigating murder case in which a yet to be identified woman was found dead with swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm in Cowdray Park."The victim was wearing a red and white coloured dress, charcoal –grey hood jacket. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Guruve man was fatally assaulted by a colleague following an altercation over gumboots which the suspect had refused to pay for on Monday.The victim's mother is reported to have sold the gumboots to the suspect, Bayisai Scotch (28) who later refused to pay.This resulted in an altercation between the victim, Isaac Kusikwenyu and Scotch.Scotch is alleged to have then hit Kusikwenyu with a log and he later died."Police in Guruve has arrested Bayisai Scotch aged 28 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 1, 2024 at Marirambada Farm in which Isaac Kusikwenyu aged 33 died on January 2, 2024 after being hit with a log on the head."The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots which had been sold to him by the victim's mother," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Murder cases have been on the increase since last month and police managed to arrest some of the suspects.Police in Inyathi, Nkayi were appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Khulisani Ndebele alias Sadiana (34) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 30, 2023 in Hellensvale, Lonely Mine area.The suspect struck the victim, Godfrey Zitha with a stone on the forehead after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim died on the spot.In another case, Police in Zvishavane have arrested Odeta Nyakabawo (23) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred at Mabhara Village in Mapanzure. The suspect gave birth to a baby girl before killing the child by covering her with a blanket until she suffocated.The suspect buried the body in a shallow grave 500m from her residence.A man in Nyanga was also recently arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his daughter after accusing her of having an affair with a neighbour. The suspect Amos Rutendo Nyamangondo allegedly assaulted his daughter with a mulberry tree switch all over her body and she died a few days later.Police in Chipinge also arrested a suspected mental patient, Benjamin Sithole (28) in connection with a case of murder in which Agnes Sigauke (three years) died after being struck with a hoe on the head at Mwatsaka Village, Mutema on December 30, 2023.The victim's mother (20) had refused to give the suspect some vegetables.In Bulawayo police were appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder of John Sithole (73) who was found dead with a deep cut on the head, at a maize field behind a clothing factory in Donnington on December 29, 2023.A blood stained hoe was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.