2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

POLICE in South Africa's Mpumalanga province have arrested two Zimbabwean women for abducting three children, including a four-month-old infant, in the Kriel area.Grace Gumbo (26) and Mercy Tsoko (28) are expected to appear again at the Kriel Magistrate's Court on charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.They are accused of having committed the offence in Thubelihle in the Kriel area on December 28 last year. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects were arrested on New Year's day for abducting three children, including the baby girl abducted on Thursday last week. "Police got a tip-off from community members about the two women who were pretending to be caregivers that were roaming around Ogies with three babies.Police in Kriel swiftly responded to the information then managed to arrest the two and reportedly found them with three children, two baby girls as well as one baby boy. Brig Mohlala said the two were cornered in one of the shacks in Ogies.He said it was discovered that, besides the four months old girl, there was a baby boy who is believed to be three years old and it is suspected that the child was also abducted at Marble Hall in April 2023.Another baby girl believed to be eight months old was found as well during the arrest of the two.This child also is believed to have been abducted at Springs in September 2023 allegedly by the two women."The two female suspects were charged with abduction as well as contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them as the investigation continues," said Brig Mohlala."During their court appearance on Tuesday, 02 January 2024 the matter was postponed pending further investigation and the two suspects remain in custody.Mpumalanga's provincial police commander, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended her team for their swift response to bring the suspects to book.