Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
POLICE in South Africa's Mpumalanga province have arrested two Zimbabwean women for abducting three children, including a four-month-old infant, in the Kriel area.

Grace Gumbo (26) and Mercy Tsoko (28) are expected to appear again at the Kriel Magistrate's Court on charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.

They are accused of having committed the offence in Thubelihle in the Kriel area on December 28 last year. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects were arrested on New Year's day for abducting three children, including the baby girl abducted on Thursday last week. "Police got a tip-off from community members about the two women who were pretending to be caregivers that were roaming around Ogies with three babies.

Police in Kriel swiftly responded to the information then managed to arrest the two and reportedly found them with three children, two baby girls as well as one baby boy. Brig Mohlala said the two were cornered in one of the shacks in Ogies.

He said it was discovered that, besides the four months old girl, there was a baby boy who is believed to be three years old and it is suspected that the child was also abducted at Marble Hall in April 2023.

Another baby girl believed to be eight months old was found as well during the arrest of the two.

This child also is believed to have been abducted at Springs in September 2023 allegedly by the two women.

"The two female suspects were charged with abduction as well as contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them as the investigation continues," said Brig Mohlala.

"During their court appearance on Tuesday, 02 January 2024 the matter was postponed pending further investigation and the two suspects remain in custody.

Mpumalanga's provincial police commander, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended her team for their swift response to bring the suspects to book.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Arrested, #Women

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

18 mins ago | 15 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

19 mins ago | 8 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

20 mins ago | 7 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

20 mins ago | 14 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

22 mins ago | 10 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

24 mins ago | 7 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

24 mins ago | 45 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Men murdered over boots

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

26 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

27 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

28 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

30 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

31 mins ago | 14 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1175 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 968 Views