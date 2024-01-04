Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE festive season was a nightmare for healthcare workers at Mpilo Central Hospital who had to rope in external help from specialists to save the lives of attempted murder victims.A staggering 90 penetrating trauma cases were recorded from Christmas Eve to January 2 and staffers had a torrid time saving people who had been attacked with machetes, knives, axes, spears, stones, and knobkerries.Penetrating trauma occurs when a foreign object pierces the skin and enters the body creating a wound and this includes stabbing with a spear, knife, or cutting of the skin with a machete.The festive season is associated with an increase in crime and it comes with a lot of merry-making.Of all the days, New Year had the highest number of penetrating traumas, at 39 and a majority of these were recorded from Nkayi, Tsholotsho, and Inyathi.