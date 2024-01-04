Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) is set to procure 550 buses including electric models and has invited bids for fleet supply from domestic and international companies as it moves to boost the public transport system.

Last year the Treasury hinted on plans to buy more than 1 000 buses in two years with 250 of them being available in the first quarter of this year and 50 of them being electric vehicles running on batteries.

By embracing electric bus models, Zimbabwe is aligning itself with the global climate-change mitigation commitments in which countries have undertaken to cut fossil fuel usage and increase the adoption of clean energy sources to limit harmful environmental emissions.

The move has been welcomed by commuters who view the adequate capacitation of Zupco as critical in enhancing smooth and cost-effective public transport across the country.

According to the latest public tender notice by the Government-owned public transporter, competent bidders should supply and deliver 200X64 seater intercity buses, 100X64 seater rural buses, 50X64 seater electric buses and 200 minibuses.

Potential bidders have up to January 26 to submit their interests in line with the set specifications and relevant documents detailed by the company in its notice.

"Interested companies should submit their bids together with the following documents before 10am on the stated closing day: certificate of incorporation, valid tax clearance certificate, company profile detailing the nature of business, valid PRAZ registration in the relevant field, CR14 & CR06 forms of CR5, three written trade reference letters relevant to the trade and Valid Nssa certificate," said Zupco.

Those interested have been directed to obtain tender documents from the company's finance department, in Harare.

Zupco officials were not reachable to further explain the development. However, Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, said this was a bold and welcome move by the Government as it will ease traffic congestion in cities as well as assist in stabilising transport fares.

"This has been long overdue and it's a welcome move. We pray and hope this is not just talk. The buses will be affordable and will push these illegal death traps we call mshikashika out of business," he said.

Mr Dube further urged the Government to expedite the rehabilitation of roads before the buses arrive to ensure the new fleet lasts.

"The roads are terrible and Government should quickly address this. The new buses will not last if they operate on these bad roads," said Mr Dube.

He said the procurement of more Zupco buses was exciting news   especially for the poor who are being shortchanged at night when pirate taxis double fares.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is on record saying urban areas need a robust and efficient public transport system.

"We commit in this budget to procure another 1 000 buses over the next two years and the first batch of 250 buses will be expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024," he said.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zupco, #Electric, #Fleet

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

19 mins ago | 18 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

20 mins ago | 8 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

21 mins ago | 7 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

22 mins ago | 14 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

23 mins ago | 10 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

25 mins ago | 7 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

25 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

26 mins ago | 45 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Men murdered over boots

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

28 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

28 mins ago | 11 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

29 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

32 mins ago | 14 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

33 mins ago | 12 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1176 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 968 Views