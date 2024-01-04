ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) is set to procure 550 buses including electric models and has invited bids for fleet supply from domestic and international companies as it moves to boost the public transport system.Last year the Treasury hinted on plans to buy more than 1 000 buses in two years with 250 of them being available in the first quarter of this year and 50 of them being electric vehicles running on batteries.By embracing electric bus models, Zimbabwe is aligning itself with the global climate-change mitigation commitments in which countries have undertaken to cut fossil fuel usage and increase the adoption of clean energy sources to limit harmful environmental emissions.The move has been welcomed by commuters who view the adequate capacitation of Zupco as critical in enhancing smooth and cost-effective public transport across the country.According to the latest public tender notice by the Government-owned public transporter, competent bidders should supply and deliver 200X64 seater intercity buses, 100X64 seater rural buses, 50X64 seater electric buses and 200 minibuses.Potential bidders have up to January 26 to submit their interests in line with the set specifications and relevant documents detailed by the company in its notice."Interested companies should submit their bids together with the following documents before 10am on the stated closing day: certificate of incorporation, valid tax clearance certificate, company profile detailing the nature of business, valid PRAZ registration in the relevant field, CR14 & CR06 forms of CR5, three written trade reference letters relevant to the trade and Valid Nssa certificate," said Zupco.Those interested have been directed to obtain tender documents from the company's finance department, in Harare.Zupco officials were not reachable to further explain the development. However, Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, said this was a bold and welcome move by the Government as it will ease traffic congestion in cities as well as assist in stabilising transport fares."This has been long overdue and it's a welcome move. We pray and hope this is not just talk. The buses will be affordable and will push these illegal death traps we call mshikashika out of business," he said.Mr Dube further urged the Government to expedite the rehabilitation of roads before the buses arrive to ensure the new fleet lasts."The roads are terrible and Government should quickly address this. The new buses will not last if they operate on these bad roads," said Mr Dube.He said the procurement of more Zupco buses was exciting news especially for the poor who are being shortchanged at night when pirate taxis double fares.Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is on record saying urban areas need a robust and efficient public transport system."We commit in this budget to procure another 1 000 buses over the next two years and the first batch of 250 buses will be expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024," he said.