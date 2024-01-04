Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE Bulawayo City Council has decommissioned Umzingwane Dam as its water levels are very low due to poor inflows during the last rainy season.

The decommissioning process entails the closure of water outflow from the dam to prevent any further use, which will reduce water abstraction to the city by 7ML per day.

The dam's water levels are critically low to meet usable volumes. The city has six supply dams including Lower Ncema, Upper Ncena, Inyankuni, Mtshabezi and Insiza.

"The director of engineering services reported that the decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam as had been previously projected was as of the 19th of November 2023 due to the prevailing circumstances of insufficient rainfall and critically low usable volumes," said the council in its latest minutes.

"Recent meteorological reports indicated that the region served by the Umzingwane Dam had experienced a prolonged period of insufficient rainfall.

"As a result, the dam's water levels had significantly depleted, leading to a critically low usable volume."

The local authority said the remaining water at Umzingwane Dam, often referred to as "dead water" was amounting to approximately 1 786 540 cubic meters. "This volume was not suitable for extraction or utilisation due to its low quality and inability to meet the required standards for various purposes as well as an environmental measure to preserve aquatic life and natural resources," it said.

The council said transparent and timely communication regarding the issue was maintained with all relevant stakeholders, including local communities, water authorities and Government agencies.

"The decommissioning of Umzingwane would result in the city's available abstraction being reduced by 7ML a day," said the council.

The water from Mtshabezi would be delivered to Ncema through the bypass. Lower Ncema's depletion tended to occur later than projected as Upper Ncema serves as it's water source.

"The current figures, as of the report's preparation date, highlighted that while Insiza and Mtshabezi dams were anticipated to deplete last, the potential water abstraction from these dams was constrained by pipeline capacities."

The Government has already availed $7 billion and a borehole drilling rig for Bulawayo as part of short to medium-term interventions to address the city's water shortages while pushing the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project, which would start pumping water next year.

The $7 billion fund will be channelled towards repairing broken-down boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer to ensure the pumping of 16 megalitres of water per day.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

20 mins ago | 19 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

20 mins ago | 19 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

21 mins ago | 27 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

21 mins ago | 8 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

22 mins ago | 7 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

23 mins ago | 14 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

24 mins ago | 11 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

26 mins ago | 7 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

27 mins ago | 46 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

27 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Men murdered over boots

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

29 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

29 mins ago | 12 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

30 mins ago | 6 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

30 mins ago | 10 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

31 mins ago | 10 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

33 mins ago | 14 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

34 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

34 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 335 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2618 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1176 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 968 Views