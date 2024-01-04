Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
THE brutal killing of 73-year-old visually impaired Mhlanga Bahono Mkhize and Getrude Ncube (36) from Mgogodleni line in Tsholotsho District on New Year's eve has left the community in shock.

The accused, Shepherd Nkomo (38) bludgeoned his wife Getrude to death in a fit of rage over an infidelity misunderstanding before turning his rage on his neighbour, Mkhize, who had tried to refrain him from attacking his wife. Ncube had sought refuge at Mkhize's homestead.

Mkhize's bid to broker peace was met with death as Nkomo hit him with a log on the face leading to his immediate death while Ms Ncube, who was bleeding profusely, died moments later.

It was too late when neighbours rushed to the double murder scene as Nkomo fled and disappeared but was nabbed at Maitengwe Border Post in Bulilima District by cross-border transporters, popularly known as omalayitsha who handed him over to Tsholotsho Police Station.

The accused is set to appear in court soon facing two counts of murder.





A visibly shaken Chief Gampu, whose jurisdiction covers the area where the murder happened, said he was extremely disturbed by the shocking incident.

"As traditional leaders here, we are hurt and still shocked. This is not the first time that we have had such unfortunate incidents of our children kill each other.

"At some point, we had to ask the police to do community outreach programmes in our community to discourage such heinous acts. The murdered neighbour who was just trying to be a peacemaker, was visually impaired and I still don't understand why he had to be killed for that," he said.

Mgogodleni line village head, Mr Simile Moyo, has since written a letter to the leader of village heads advising him that communities have resolved that Nkomo meets all the funeral expenses for both families as well as transport costs for the bodies to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

The two bodies are still at the Tsholotsho District Hospital mortuary.

"We want him to carry the costs of both burials including the 1 900 rands needed to transport the bodies to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

"This money is needed urgently. We don't know what the late Ms Ncube's family will ask for when they come but for now, this is the position," he wrote.

Source - The Chronicle

