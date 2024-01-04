Latest News Editor's Choice


Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
A man was shot dead by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) security guard at Westgate station in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon after he was allegedly caught stealing copper cables and tried to escape.

His accomplice is on the run.

NRZ public affairs and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that there was an incident today in Bulawayo in which an unknown man was shot dead after he attempted to violently attack NRZ security and loss control officers when they intercepted them while trying to escape with copper cables they had stolen and stashed in satchels," he said.

Mr Kunambura said the matter was reported to the police at ZRP Mzilikazi Station. Circumstances are that NRZ security officers received a tip-off from an anonymous informant to the effect that two suspects were regularly coming from the company's mechanical workshops with heavy-loaded sacks.

"They then laid an ambush today at around 1000hrs at flyover towards CSC HQ. At around 12.30hrs the officers observed two men walking towards the mechanical workshops," said Mr Kunambura.

One was wearing a blue T-shirt, the other one with black hat and black T-shirt. Moments later, they came out carrying two black satchels. The security officers tried to stop them but they refused, became violent and tried to attack the security officers with machetes.

"After they failed to heed warning shots, the officers fired three shots and killed one of the suspects. His accomplice managed to escape towards Sizinda flats, having dropped the two satchels."

Mr Kunambura said one of the backpacks was laden with copper cables and the other with scotch screws from a vandalised wagon.

Mr Kunambura urged members of the public to desist from vandalising and stealing railway property as it hinders public development. He warned members of the public that their security guards will always be on alert.

When the news crew arrived at the scene, the body was still there and scores of people who live near the station were trying to help police identify the deceased since he had no particulars on him.

Mr Sibusiso Dlomo, one of the residents said he heard a loud bang and thought maybe a car had been involved in an accident only to be told by his son that a man had been shot in the field near the station.

He said after viewing the body he was saddened to see it was a very young person who had lost his life.

Source - The Chronicle
