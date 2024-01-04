Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will continue to monitor basic commodity prices and availability of 14 key products to help consumers acquire essential goods at reasonable costs, Industry and Commerce minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

Addressing the media on Wednesday this week, Nyoni said the nation will have a sufficient supply of maize meal through a variety of distribution channels following the Grain Marketing Board's pledge to procure and deliver maize to the millers.

"In an effort to enhance consumer welfare, the ministry continues to monitor the prices and availability of 14 basic commodities which are cooking oil, mealie-meal, bathing soap, beef, bread, chicken, eggs, flour, fresh milk, laundry soap, rice, salt, sugar and washing powder. The aim is to ensure that the consumer has access to basic products at affordable prices," Nyoni said.

Zimbabwe is facing an imminent shortage of maize meal due to dwindling stocks, while the situation is expected to worsen due to a forecasted El Nino induced drought.

Nyoni said government had held extensive discussions on the state of maize supply with key stakeholderrs.

"On January 3, 2024, the Industry and Commerce ministry held robust engagements with key stakeholders, including various Government Agencies and the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe."

The meeting discussed the maize supply situation in the country.

"The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, therefore, wishes to advise the nation that the Grain Millers have committed to supply the country with adequate maize meal through the various distribution outlets, including the formal retailers.

"In addition, the Grain Marketing Board has also committed to avail and distribute maize to the millers through its various depots countrywide," she said.

Meanwhile, Nyoni said the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority had also promised to run dedicated routes to expedite clearance at the various ports of entry and departure.

She also disclosed that the government had held meetings with major wholesalers and retailers who pledged to guarantee the availability of essential goods on the market.

Source - The Chronicle
