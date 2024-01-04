Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) ward 23 councillor Noumusa Moyo has accused Insiza North legislator Farai Taruvinga (Zanu-PF) of stifling development in the Matebeleland south area.

Moyo accused Taruvinga of refusing to co-operate and directing her to the CCC candidate he defeated during the August 2023 harmonised elections.

"We had an electricity transformer stolen recently in Shangani and I tried to talk to the Zinwa officials so that they engage the Zesa so that the transformer can be replaced to enable people to get water," Moyo said.

"Zinwa and Zesa officials said they had no funds to attend to the problem and I phoned the MP hoping that he will assist since he has access to the Constituency Development Fund and Devolution Funds. But he told me that I must first wear the Zanu-PF coat so that he can help me."

She said efforts to convince Taruvinga to set aside political difference were snubbed with the MP reportedly referring her to CCC candidate David Masuku who lost the Insiza North seat in last year's polls.

"He told me that if I have a problem in the ward I must report it to David Masuku, the CCC candidate he defeated in the election last year. How can a person who was defeated have access to the ministries and government departments?

"So whom will I tell the problems that I encounter here as a CCC councillor if Taruvinga says he cannot work with me, but works with Zanu-PF only? This means that my ward will never develop for the next five years while I am being sabotaged," she said.

Taruvinga was not reachable yesterday for comment.

However, in a mobilephone conversation which Moyo recorded when she called Taruvinga to highlight her challenges, the alleged voice of Taruvinga is head saying: "Is it not that you are CCC, you must call Masuku. Here you are calling a Zanu-PF office. You must wear the regalia."

She had told Taruvinga that the borehole he drilled at Shangani growth point had no power and submissive pump for people to get water.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

22 mins ago | 41 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

23 mins ago | 23 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

24 mins ago | 11 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

25 mins ago | 8 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

25 mins ago | 17 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

27 mins ago | 13 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

29 mins ago | 8 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

29 mins ago | 47 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Men murdered over boots

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

31 mins ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

33 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

35 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

36 mins ago | 17 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

36 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

37 mins ago | 8 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2618 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 970 Views