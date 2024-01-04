Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE year 2024 has started on a sombre note for citizens as prices of basic commodities surge in the wake of businesses implementing new government tax measures.

Meat dealers have indicated that they will be factoring the 15% value-added tax (VAT) in their meat and related products, while some businesses now require tax clearance from informal traders who buy goods above US$1 000.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, together with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) introduced the measures to "protect value chain integrity and transparency and to counter unfair competition by informal traders".

The standard VAT increased to 15% from 14,5% effective this month.

Ncube said the VAT is being enforced to allow fair competition.

In a notice to its customers, Texas Chicken said it had been forced to increase beef, chicken, pork and fish prices in line with the introduction of the 15% VAT by the government.

"In line with the gazetting of  Statutory Instrument 248 of 2023, all of our meat products now include a 15% VAT component with effect from January 1, 2024," Texas Meats  said in the  notice.

Koala Park followed suit with their own notice.

On Tuesday, Zimra announced a raft of tough measures limiting the formal traders' access to commodities from manufacturers and retailers.

According to the new measures, manufacturers can now only sell their goods to wholesalers who are registered for VAT and have tax clearance certificates.

The wholesalers, in turn, only sell their goods to licensed and registered retailers while individuals can only buy goods worth not more than US$1 000 or its Zimdollar equivalent each 30 days.

"Please be advised that with immediate effect, any individual or business wishing to purchase more than US$1 000 (or the equivalent value in ZWL$ or ZAR) within a 30 day period from the N. Richards Group, is required to be a tax-registered operator with Zimra. We look forward to serving you during 2024," a leading wholesaler, N Richards said in a notice.

Beverages manufacturer Delta Beverages issued a similar notice, saying it would collect a surcharge of 30% for any above the standard price for remittances  to Zimra for any  trader that cannot required tax compliant documents , advising  traders that this would apply to  sales exceeding  US$1 000 per transaction  undertaken within a period of 30 days.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe also issued its own notice saying: "We urge all our commercial partners to regularise their compliance documentation with immediate effect to forestall any disruption in our trading relationships."

Investment analyst Enock Rukarwa said this will cause an increase in prices of goods and services.

"The most direct impact is an increase in the prices of goods and services, which ultimately leads to reduction in consumer purchasing power. Given our highly informalised economy, this measure may increase informalisation as businesses avoid taxation," he said.

Source - newsday
More on: #Prices, #Soar, #Tax

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

22 mins ago | 41 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

23 mins ago | 23 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

24 mins ago | 11 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

25 mins ago | 8 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

25 mins ago | 17 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

27 mins ago | 14 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

29 mins ago | 8 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

29 mins ago | 47 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Men murdered over boots

31 mins ago | 11 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

32 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

33 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

35 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

36 mins ago | 17 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

36 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

37 mins ago | 8 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2618 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1098 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 970 Views