Men murdered over boots

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago
A 33-YEAR-OLD Guruve man was on Tuesday this week murdered following an altercation over a defaulted payment for some garden boots.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi disclosed that they had arrested 28-year-old BayisaI Scotch in connection with the murder.

"Police in Guruve has arrested Bayisai Scotch (28) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 01/01/24 at Marirambada Farm in which Isaac Kusikwenyu (33) died on February 2, after being hit with a log on the head. The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots which had been sold to him by the victim's mother," Nyathi said.

Meanwhile Nyathi also said police were probing another murder case in which an unidentified woman was found dead in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

"Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of murder in which a yet to be identified woman was found dead with swollen lips, cuts on the head and knees in a bushy area at Denver Farm, Cowdray Park," he said.

"The victim was wearing a red and white coloured dress, charcoal–grey hood jacket. Anyone with information (should) report at any nearest police station."

Murder cases have been on the rise since last year with Harare and Bulawayo topping the list of areas with the highest murder cases.

In an unrelated incident, a doctor died after being hit by a dislodged wheel from a moving haulage truck.

This comes a few weeks after a female police officer, Constable Mironga from Marondera Traffic died after a wheel accidentally dislodged from a moving haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare highway.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Government Medical Officer, Tinotenda Madzima (30) which occurred on February 3 at about 0700 hours at the 116 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road," Nyathi said.

"The doctor was walking along the road when he was hit on the back by a wheel which had dislodged from a Scania haulage truck which was travelling towards Harare. The victim died on the spot."

