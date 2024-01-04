Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi teenager was on New Year's day stabbed to death by unknown assailants after he had gone to a night club with a friend to watch television.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident yesterday.Mahoko identified the teenager as Tawanda Muzvihwi, saying Mazvihwi had gone to Cheeky Tiger night club at Donga business centre in Shurugwi with his friend also aged 17."Muzvihwi's friend went home leaving his friend at the night club. At around 11pm, on the same date, a passerby saw his dead body lying near Cheeky Tiger night club and he informed police at Tongogara who attended the scene. Police observed a stab wound on the left side of the chest and the body was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital," he said.In another incident, a 24-year-old man was on Tuesday this week stoned and stabbed by two men in a dispute over a sex worker. Mahoko said the incident occurred at Beauty Mine cocktail bar in Mberengwa."It is alleged that at around 1am on January 2 Farai Mapuranga had an argument with Simbarashe Chirume over a lady of the night," Mahoko said.According to Mahoko, Chirume manhandled Mapuranga and another man only identified as Elliot emerged from one of the booking house rooms, picked up a stone and struck Mapuranga twice on the head.Chirume reportedly went on to pull out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the same victim twice before running away from the scene. Mapuranga allegedly staggered for about 80 metres before collapsing and dying.Police attended the scene and Chirume was later arrested.