Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
DUBAI-BASED businesswoman, politician and human rights activist, Edith Chibhamu has revealed that she went on a year-long sabbatical after falling ill.

Speaking from her base in the Middle-East, Chibhamu, who is the president of the opposition party Zimbabwe Democratic Party and Economic Freedom Party, said she suffered stomach complications which confined her in hospital for months.

"I went into total silence. I almost died but God in heaven and my family held my hand through it all. My husband had a torrid time taking care of me," she said.

"He and the children became the best prayer warriors. It is when you are faced with death and you lose everything that you will know who your true friends are. In 2024 my focus is now on my family and business. Life is too short and, therefore, spending a lot of quality time with your family is key."

She also revealed how the illness affected her political life and business empire after the philanthropist pulled out of the August 23 harmonised elections last year when she was hospitalised.

"I still have the ultimate love for the Zimbabwean people, especially the women and children. My heart bleeds each time I see what is happening on the grassroots in Zimbabwe.

"I hate playing politics with people's lives. As a leader in any country in the first two years of your leadership, the results must be seen on the ground. I don't measure results by the number of roads or buildings we build.

"I measure success through the lives of the people on the ground. If their lives are not changing in the ghetto and in the villages then we still have huge problems. One thing that I know is that if a country is democratic there will be no need for violence or the unjustified arrests of opposition leaders and members."

Chibhamu, however, still harbours political ambitions.

"I don't want anyone to be negatively affected by politics for me. Every life matters and must be preserved. Zimbabwe has recorded a number of human rights abuse cases, especially during the post-election period.

"Zimbabwe needs a leader not a ruler. There is a need to deal with the health crisis bedevilling the country. School dropouts have become the order of the day while underage pregnancies are now prevalent.

"Child marriage,  especially of girls between 10 and 14 years by religious leaders must stop. All paedophiles are now hiding under religion and our government is not doing anything about it and it is sad. We see senior government officials attending some of these religious gatherings, yet they do nothing about it," she told NewsDay.

Source - newsday
More on: #Dubai, #Woman, #Politics

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

25 mins ago | 55 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

25 mins ago | 27 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

26 mins ago | 43 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

27 mins ago | 12 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

28 mins ago | 11 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

28 mins ago | 18 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

29 mins ago | 38 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

30 mins ago | 15 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

31 mins ago | 10 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

32 mins ago | 51 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Men murdered over boots

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

34 mins ago | 20 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

34 mins ago | 14 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

35 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

35 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

38 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

38 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

39 mins ago | 18 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

39 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

39 mins ago | 11 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

40 mins ago | 14 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 555 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2618 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1099 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 970 Views