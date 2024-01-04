South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

News / Local

The Patriotic Alliance, a South African opposition party, has taken measures along the Limpopo River to counter the illegal immigration of Zimbabweans into the neighboring country.As the festive season concludes, Zimbabweans are heading south in search of better opportunities. This influx of Zimbabweans into South Africa has sparked resentment among local citizens, who accuse them of engaging in criminal activities.In the midst of the upcoming presidential elections in South Africa and as a strategy to secure votes, the Patriotic Alliance has initiated efforts to deter Zimbabweans along the Limpopo River. In a video, party leaders, including deputy president Kenny Kunene, can be seen shouting "abahambe" (let them go) while chasing foreigners away on the Zimbabwean side.The video captures an incident where a man, believed to be Zimbabwean and carrying a bicycle, is harassed and turned back by the Patriotic Alliance leadership.Kunene said that they have managed to send back more than 700 Zimbabweans who intended to cross the Limpopo River illegally."We have seen the impact of illegal immigration on our country where crimes can not be solved by the police because illegal immigrants are not in the system. We need to deport all illegal immigrants so that we can all build our country."We came here in December. Some of our members were here and they have camped. We joined them yesterday and from yesterday evening even this morning just from the campsite of the river we have deported more than 700 people that we have pushed back," Kunene told South African State media.Kunene accused Zimbabweans of transporting illegal goods in South Africa through the Limpopo River.Meanwhile, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) is tightening screws on Beitbridge turning away more than 200 Zimbabweans seeking to enter South Africa by buses.