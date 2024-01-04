Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The Patriotic Alliance, a South African opposition party, has taken measures along the Limpopo River to counter the illegal immigration of Zimbabweans into the neighboring country.

As the festive season concludes, Zimbabweans are heading south in search of better opportunities. This influx of Zimbabweans into South Africa has sparked resentment among local citizens, who accuse them of engaging in criminal activities.

In the midst of the upcoming presidential elections in South Africa and as a strategy to secure votes, the Patriotic Alliance has initiated efforts to deter Zimbabweans along the Limpopo River. In a video, party leaders, including deputy president Kenny Kunene, can be seen shouting "abahambe" (let them go) while chasing foreigners away on the Zimbabwean side.

The video captures an incident where a man, believed to be Zimbabwean and carrying a bicycle, is harassed and turned back by the Patriotic Alliance leadership.



Kunene said that they have managed to send back more than 700 Zimbabweans who intended to cross the Limpopo River illegally.

"We have seen the impact of illegal immigration on our country where crimes can not be solved by the police because illegal immigrants are not in the system. We need to deport all illegal immigrants so that we can all build our country.

"We came here in December. Some of our members were here and they have camped. We joined them yesterday and from yesterday evening even this morning just from the campsite of the river we have deported more than 700 people that we have pushed back," Kunene told South African State media.

Kunene accused Zimbabweans of transporting illegal goods in South Africa through the Limpopo River.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) is tightening screws on Beitbridge turning away more than 200 Zimbabweans seeking to enter South Africa by buses.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Limpopo, #River

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

26 mins ago | 61 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

27 mins ago | 29 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

28 mins ago | 46 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

28 mins ago | 13 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

29 mins ago | 13 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

29 mins ago | 25 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

30 mins ago | 17 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

31 mins ago | 18 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

33 mins ago | 52 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

34 mins ago | 30 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Men murdered over boots

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

35 mins ago | 21 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

36 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

36 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

39 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

39 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

40 mins ago | 18 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

40 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

41 mins ago | 10 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2620 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1099 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 970 Views