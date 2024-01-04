Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The National Department of Health said the outbreak of cholera in neighbouring countries has led to the government intensifying screening efforts at South Africa's borders.

One of the countries facing a cholera outbreak is Zimbabwe, which declared a state of emergency in November due to the rising number of cases.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department is working together with the Border Management Authority, among other stakeholders, in an effort to prevent the spread of cholera into the country.

"We have intensified health screening services and health education at the land ports of entry to mitigate against the cross border transmission of the disease," he said. The department urged all travellers returning from cholera-endemic areas, including Zimbabwe, to be vigilant of cholera symptoms and co-operate with health officials, and be transparent.

"All suspected cholera patients will be referred to the nearest health facilities for testing," said Mohale.

Hand hygiene is one of the effective and preventive measures against bacterial diseases like cholera, he said.

Cholera is an infectious disease from a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae that causes severe watery diarrhoea.

In May, The Mercury reported that there was an outbreak of cholera in Gauteng where 15 people lost their lives in Hammanskraal. Cases were also detected in parts of the Free State.

At the time of the report, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases had urged provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, where cholera cases have not been detected, to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the Department of Health.

The department said that 15 countries in Africa were experiencing an outbreak in cholera, including South Africa, and it would be increasing surveillance of cholera in both imported and locally transmitted cases.

"Given the ongoing outbreaks of cholera in the southern African region there is a high possibility of continued imported cases to South Africa. We have detected a rapid increase in the number of local transmissions and associated deaths," said Aneliswa Cele, a representative from the department at the time of the report.

Dr Avashri Harrichandparsad, from the Department of Public Health Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said the main concern around the spread of cholera in the current situation is through contamination of food and drinking water through poor hand hygiene.

"If a person who is infected does not wash their hands properly after using the toilet, their hands may be soiled with faecal material which can then contaminate food and drinking water," she said.

For this reason, Harrichandparsad said, screening efforts at South African's borders with Zimbabwe are being intensified, adding that during this period particularly, there is an increase in travel from Zimbabwe to South Africa after the festive season.

"Common symptoms are watery diarrhoea, vomiting and leg cramps – people who suspect they have been infected should seek medical assistance immediately as dehydration can be fatal," she said.

Harrichandparsad said the main treatment is rehydration with oral rehydration solution or IV fluids.

Source - The Mercury
More on: #Border, #Cholera

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

26 mins ago | 59 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

26 mins ago | 28 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

27 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

27 mins ago | 46 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

28 mins ago | 13 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

29 mins ago | 13 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

29 mins ago | 25 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

29 mins ago | 17 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

30 mins ago | 41 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

31 mins ago | 18 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

33 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

33 mins ago | 52 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

34 mins ago | 30 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Men murdered over boots

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

35 mins ago | 21 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

36 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

36 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

39 mins ago | 7 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

39 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

40 mins ago | 18 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

40 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

41 mins ago | 10 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2620 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1099 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 970 Views