Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!

The Chronicle
A 35- year-old man from Maboleni area in Lower Gweru died after he was allegedly fatally assaulted and stabbed by a gang of five men over previous grudges.

The five suspects, three of whom have been identified allegedly broke into the now late Tuckforce Mpofu's bedroom hut in the middle of the night before they fatally assaulted and stabbed him in full view of his wife.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Bennet Village, Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru on December 29 around 1:30AM.

Said Insp Mahoko: "Tuckforce Mpofu  and his wife Petronella Maheya (30) were sleeping in their bedroom when the five men allegedly broke the door and gained entry."

The suspects, Mlungisi Gwizi, Ashley Sibanda Precious Mpofu, and two other who were not identified, he said, were armed with a spear, machetes and an axe.

"The suspects assaulted Tuckforce Mpofu  all over the body in the presence of his wife over previous grudges. They left the scene after committing the offence," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Maheya went to inform her father in-law Mr Joseph Mpofu of the same village who rushed to the scene and found his son unconscious  about 400 metres from his homestead.

"ZRP Maboleni attended the scene and took the body to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

"We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits in this case to approach any nearest police station," he said.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Murder, #Killing, #Brutal

Comments


Must Read

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Teen stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

6 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

8 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

8 hrs ago | 998 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

9 hrs ago | 881 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Men murdered over boots

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

9 hrs ago | 57 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

15 hrs ago | 962 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

18 hrs ago | 831 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

18 hrs ago | 323 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

18 hrs ago | 579 Views