Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ChronicleA 35- year-old man from Maboleni area in Lower Gweru died after he was allegedly fatally assaulted and stabbed by a gang of five men over previous grudges.The five suspects, three of whom have been identified allegedly broke into the now late Tuckforce Mpofu's bedroom hut in the middle of the night before they fatally assaulted and stabbed him in full view of his wife.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Bennet Village, Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru on December 29 around 1:30AM.Said Insp Mahoko: "Tuckforce Mpofu and his wife Petronella Maheya (30) were sleeping in their bedroom when the five men allegedly broke the door and gained entry."The suspects, Mlungisi Gwizi, Ashley Sibanda Precious Mpofu, and two other who were not identified, he said, were armed with a spear, machetes and an axe."The suspects assaulted Tuckforce Mpofu all over the body in the presence of his wife over previous grudges. They left the scene after committing the offence," he said.Insp Mahoko said Maheya went to inform her father in-law Mr Joseph Mpofu of the same village who rushed to the scene and found his son unconscious about 400 metres from his homestead."ZRP Maboleni attended the scene and took the body to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem."We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits in this case to approach any nearest police station," he said.