Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has moved to restrict the importation of potatoes and potato seeds from South Africa following an outbreak of pepper ringspot virus.Pepper ringspot virus affects potatoes."There is an outbreak of a pest in South Africa for potatoes called pepper ringspot virus," Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said on Friday."As Government, we are taking measures to ensure that we do not risk our potato growers."We will from now on restrict the importation of potatoes so that we protect our farmers from the ringspot virus," he added."This is important that all importers of potatoes comply with this directive during this period as we do further assessments."More to follow....