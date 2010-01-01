Teen stabbed to death

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A teenage boy from Shurugwi was fatally stabbed by unknown assailants while coming from watching television at a local bar.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the body of Tawanda Muzvihwi (17) was discovered near Cheeky Tiger Night Club at Donga business centre in Shurugwi on Monday around 9PM."Tawanda Muvhihwi and his friend Tatenda Mguri both aged 17 of Mhuri village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi, were at Cheeky Tiger Night Club watching television on Monday evening," he said.Insp Mahoko said Mhuri left for home leaving his friend in the night club."At around 11PM on the same date, a passer-by saw the dead body of Tawanda Mazhihwi lying near Cheeky Tiger Night Club and went to inform the police at Tongogara Police Station, " said Insp Mahoko.He said the police observed that the body had a stab wound on the left side of the chest.Insp Mahoko said the body was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital.