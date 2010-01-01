Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed former Zimbabwe ambassador to Japan Retired Air Marshall Titus Abu-Basuthu as the new ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya under General Notice 2073 of 20203 published in the Government Gazette on December 15, last year.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu-Basutu as Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Dr Rushwaya said.

Ambassador Abu-Basuthu served as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics before he joined the diplomatic service in 2015.

Source - The Herald

