Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe lay down new cholera rules for schools

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Schools must observe laid-down cholera protocols to ensure safe opening this Tuesday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has directed.

Speaking during a clean-up campaign at Warren Park 1 High School yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerai Moyo, encouraged schools to promote the washing of hands through installing hand-washing points around the school.

"We encourage school administrators, supported by schools' development committees, to ensure there is running water. Where we experience water shortages, we need to devise some strategies of ensuring that water is there.

"There should be running water at the gate as learners come to school they need to wash their hands or perhaps better you sanitise them at the gate. At every strategic place in our schools, be it toilets or ablution facilities, there must be running water.

"If you don't have a tap, devise a tap, devise a container where learners can open a tap and wash their hands. There must be liquid soap, if you can't afford liquid soap it's better you buy a green bar and cut it into pieces so that children wash hands," said Minister Moyo.

"If we don't take action, it means we will lose a number of our learners, even teachers, supporting staff will die.

"Everyone is important to us, and to me the Minister, we want everyone to be protected. Prevention is better than cure," he said.

The Government would not delay the start of term due to cholera as Zambia had done. "Zambia deferred schools opening due to a cholera outbreak. I told by a journalist that in Zambia they have postponed the opening of schools because of cholera to 29 January.

"We can't lock our schools but we have to make sure that we prevent the further spread of the disease. Let's educate our learners on the dangers of cholera on the importance of ensuring that we keep a clean environment," said Minister Moyo.

He stressed the importance of health coordinators in schools as well as encouraged them to do their work properly.

"We have health coordinators in our schools. I know some of the teachers have been trained as health coordinators. They must upscale their activities. Information dissemination is key so let's ensure that we teach our learners the importance of good hygiene and the washing hands all the time before they eat food."

"The habit of buying unwashed fruits from vendors must currently stop. You end up sick and we lose important life," he said.

The Minister and his officials would be be moving around to witness the schools opening.

"From Tuesday, we won't be staying in our offices. We are going to join you on the opening day. So we have selected some schools that we are going to visit from 8 am. We will just be observing. We are going to visit and ensure that all the districts are visited," said Minister Moyo.

Turning to the clean-up campaign, Minister Moyo said the ministry was enforcing the clean up in schools to ensure it became a habit from a tender age.

"There is a phrase which says we need to catch them young. We need to inculcate the skill of cleanliness. The youths need to appreciate the importance of protecting the environment and also ensure that their surroundings are clean and we want that to be a culture for our learners.

"To appreciate the importance of a clean environment that cleanliness is next to godliness, we want them to have national pride in protecting the environment, ensuring that the ambience where they live, where they study, in like surrounding areas of their lecture rooms and classrooms, it must be clean.

 "I think that should continue as a habit among the learners and youths to ensure that a clean environment should always prevail and exist," said the Minister.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cholera, #School, #Rules

Comments


Must Read

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

1 min ago | 0 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Music that doesn't speak for the oppressed is not really music!

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Allow artists to perform without censorship

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

13 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZIMRA measures to restore value chain integrity utter insensitive, says former Senator

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Shaky ground hinders Redwing Mine rescue efforts

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Teen stabbed to death

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

20 hrs ago | 1242 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

21 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 166 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

05 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 850 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

05 Jan 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1576 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

05 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 779 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

05 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2019 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 1091 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 900 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 708 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1214 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 311 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

05 Jan 2024 at 06:00hrs | 337 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 596 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 377 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 1331 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

05 Jan 2024 at 05:58hrs | 252 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 71 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 501 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 1077 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 276 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 210 Views

Men murdered over boots

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 302 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 208 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 59 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 239 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 282 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 325 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

05 Jan 2024 at 05:50hrs | 99 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

05 Jan 2024 at 05:50hrs | 126 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

05 Jan 2024 at 05:49hrs | 120 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

05 Jan 2024 at 05:49hrs | 96 Views