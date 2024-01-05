Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
The new Health Service Commission, which assumes full control of the staff in the State health services, has become active with the appointment of Civil Service Commission chair Dr Vincent Hungwe as chairperson of the new seven-member Health Service Commission (HSC) being deputised by highly experienced medical practitioner Dr Abigail Rugare Kangwende.

The appointment of all seven commissioners led by these two was made by President Mnangagwa in terms of the Health Service Amendment Act.

All commissions dealing with State staff have, as their common chairperson, the chairperson of the Civil Service Commission.

In a statement last night, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr Willard Manungo announced the appointment of the seven commissioners.

The HSC was established through the Health Service Amendment Act of 2022, replacing the Health Services Board and is mandated to administer the conditions of service of its members in the State health services.

The other five commissioners are former Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care Major-General (Rtd) Gerald Gwinji, Dr Edward Makondo, Mr Engelbert Mbengwa, Mrs Josephine Mwakutuya and Mrs Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza.

The commissioners to the new HSC have vast experience in the health services, having served in many roles and capacities in the health sector at senior levels.

Mr Manungo said: "Dr Hungwe has been appointed in terms Section 5 (1 )(a) of the Health Service Act, which provides that the Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission will be the Chairperson of the Health Service Commission. He brings a wealth of experience gained from chairing service commissions."

Dr Rugare Kangwende is a seasoned medical doctor with over 40 years' experience in the medical field, multi-talented and multi-skilled public health specialist who has worked in the Ministry of Health and Child Care as Government medical officer and then director monitoring and evaluation.

Mr Manungo said during her tenure with the Ministry of Health and Child Care she had an opportunity to act as chief director policy, planning, monitoring and evaluation and health informatics, as well as Secretary for Health and Child Care.

Apart from spearheading the whole of Government performance management system in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, she coordinated the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the Ministry as well as working with the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare in inter-ministerial SDG coordination.

"She served as a medical officer in the cities of Harare and Mutare. She has a wealth of experience in research having worked as a director at Africa University's Clinical Research Centre," said Mr Manungo.

"Through Africa University she contributed to health workforce production for eight years. She also served in committees as a member and president of the Zimbabwe Medical Association, as well as a member of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

"She has vast experience in health workforce production, regulation, legislation and policy. She is a fellow of the College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe and received an IPM award for best community engagement."

Dr Gwinji is a qualified medical doctor and senior administrator with over 35 years' experience in administration and leadership at several levels in public health.

He served in the medical field as a clinical and administrative officer rising to become director general, health services, in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Secretary for Health and Child Care.

Dr Gwinji also served as Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

"He has vast knowledge and experience on health workforce policy and strategy development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation," said Mr Manungo.

"Over the course of his career, he has had exposure in managing operational activities in complex and large entities in Government. He has served in key international portfolios and headed the Secretariat for the High-Level Task Force."

Dr Makondo is a registered general and mental health nurse who has a wealth of experience in nursing, clinical, teaching and administrative areas where he rose through the ranks to become a deputy director nurse training and administration in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Mr Mbengwa is a seasoned human Resources practitioner and worked in Government for over 30 years. He worked for the then Health Services Board now HSC as general manager responsible for monitoring and evaluation focusing on human resources and general health service delivery.

Mrs Mwakutuya has over 30 years' experience in health workforce regulation obtained in several portfolios. She served as Registrar at the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Gwaunza is a seasoned Legal Practitioner with over 20 years' experience in labour law, civil litigation, commercial law, arbitration and conveyancing.

She has experience in the drafting, interpretation of agreements and statutes.

Source - The Herald

