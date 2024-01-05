Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
AN ELDERLY Harare woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her two stepsons who wanted to evict her from the family house after learning that she had been omitted in their deceased father's will.

Harare Civil Court magistrate Tamara Chibindi heard that Enia Hunda was living in fear of being evicted from her matrimonial house by her stepson Victor and his younger brother.

She told the court that she was legally married to her deceased husband in 2012 and they lived together at the house before he died in 2015.

Hunda said she was surprised to receive an eviction notice from the respondent's lawyers ordering her to leave the house by December 21 last month.

The respondents admitted to trying to evict their stepmother, saying their father's last will and testament appointed one of their siblings as the executor and owner of the property.

Victor said they had, however, followed the legal route in their pursuit to possess their late father's property from their stepmother.

Victor denied harassing the applicant and accused her of shunning them and unwelcoming ever since she married their father.

The courts granted Hunda a protection order in her favour and ordered the respondents to maintain peace with the applicant as they pursue their intentions to legally evict her.

Source - newsday
More on: #Widow, #Stepson, #Evict

Comments


Must Read

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

1 min ago | 0 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe lay down new cholera rules for schools

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Music that doesn't speak for the oppressed is not really music!

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Allow artists to perform without censorship

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

13 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZIMRA measures to restore value chain integrity utter insensitive, says former Senator

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Shaky ground hinders Redwing Mine rescue efforts

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Teen stabbed to death

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

20 hrs ago | 1242 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

21 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 166 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

05 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 850 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

05 Jan 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1576 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

05 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 779 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

05 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2019 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 1091 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 900 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 708 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1214 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 311 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

05 Jan 2024 at 06:00hrs | 337 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 596 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 377 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 1331 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

05 Jan 2024 at 05:58hrs | 252 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 71 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 501 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 1077 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 276 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 210 Views

Men murdered over boots

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 302 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 208 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 59 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 239 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 282 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 325 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

05 Jan 2024 at 05:50hrs | 99 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

05 Jan 2024 at 05:50hrs | 126 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

05 Jan 2024 at 05:49hrs | 120 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

05 Jan 2024 at 05:49hrs | 96 Views