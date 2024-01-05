Widow fights eviction from stepsons

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN ELDERLY Harare woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her two stepsons who wanted to evict her from the family house after learning that she had been omitted in their deceased father's will.Harare Civil Court magistrate Tamara Chibindi heard that Enia Hunda was living in fear of being evicted from her matrimonial house by her stepson Victor and his younger brother.She told the court that she was legally married to her deceased husband in 2012 and they lived together at the house before he died in 2015.Hunda said she was surprised to receive an eviction notice from the respondent's lawyers ordering her to leave the house by December 21 last month.The respondents admitted to trying to evict their stepmother, saying their father's last will and testament appointed one of their siblings as the executor and owner of the property.Victor said they had, however, followed the legal route in their pursuit to possess their late father's property from their stepmother.Victor denied harassing the applicant and accused her of shunning them and unwelcoming ever since she married their father.The courts granted Hunda a protection order in her favour and ordered the respondents to maintain peace with the applicant as they pursue their intentions to legally evict her.