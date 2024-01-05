Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

by Staff reporter
2 secs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has announced that the water levels have risen higher compared to the same time last year.

In a statement, the authority said as of January 2, 2024, the water level was measured at 477.25 meters.

"The Lake level is rising, due to increased rainfall activity on the lake and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 477.25m (12.11% usable storage) on 2nd January 2024, compared to 475.63m (0.97% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

Lake Kariba is vital for providing hydroelectric power to Zimbabwe and Zambia. The water from the lake is used to generate electricity. When the water levels are higher, more power can be produced. This helps ensure a steady supply of electricity for the people, making it more reliable. However, in recent years, Lake Kariba has been facing a water shortage, which has caused problems for power generation. The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has restricted the amount of water that can be used from the lake by Zimbabwe and Zambia. Unfortunately, this restriction has worsened the power outages in Zimbabwe. The reduced water supply means that there isn’t enough electricity being generated, leading to more frequent power cuts in the country.

Source - pindula
More on: #Kariba, #Water, #Power

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe lay down new cholera rules for schools

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Music that doesn't speak for the oppressed is not really music!

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

Allow artists to perform without censorship

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZIMRA measures to restore value chain integrity utter insensitive, says former Senator

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

16 hrs ago | 882 Views

Shaky ground hinders Redwing Mine rescue efforts

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

19 hrs ago | 302 Views

Teen stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

21 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

21 hrs ago | 1248 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

22 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 166 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

05 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

05 Jan 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1581 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

05 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 783 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

05 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2021 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 1093 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 901 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 709 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1216 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 313 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

05 Jan 2024 at 06:00hrs | 339 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 598 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 379 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 1343 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

05 Jan 2024 at 05:58hrs | 252 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 71 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 502 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 1077 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

05 Jan 2024 at 05:55hrs | 276 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 210 Views

Men murdered over boots

05 Jan 2024 at 05:54hrs | 152 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 302 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

05 Jan 2024 at 05:53hrs | 208 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 59 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 239 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 286 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

05 Jan 2024 at 05:52hrs | 327 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

05 Jan 2024 at 05:50hrs | 99 Views