Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has announced that the water levels have risen higher compared to the same time last year.In a statement, the authority said as of January 2, 2024, the water level was measured at 477.25 meters."The Lake level is rising, due to increased rainfall activity on the lake and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 477.25m (12.11% usable storage) on 2nd January 2024, compared to 475.63m (0.97% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.Lake Kariba is vital for providing hydroelectric power to Zimbabwe and Zambia. The water from the lake is used to generate electricity. When the water levels are higher, more power can be produced. This helps ensure a steady supply of electricity for the people, making it more reliable. However, in recent years, Lake Kariba has been facing a water shortage, which has caused problems for power generation. The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has restricted the amount of water that can be used from the lake by Zimbabwe and Zambia. Unfortunately, this restriction has worsened the power outages in Zimbabwe. The reduced water supply means that there isn’t enough electricity being generated, leading to more frequent power cuts in the country.