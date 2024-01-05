Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has raised fuel prices with effect from 4 January 2024.South Africa's Mineral Resources and Energy Department published the official fuel price adjustments for January 2024, showing another sizeable cut for both petrol and diesel to start the new year. Petrol prices will be cut by 62c to 76c per litre, and diesel will be going down by between 118c and 126c a litre. Following a sizeable cut to petrol and diesel prices this week, South African economists noted a 'modest cut' building for February - although it is still too early in the new month to call.On Thursday, 21st December 2023 Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority cut the retail pump prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by between 37 and 125 thebe. This was after the 15th November 2023 price cut of between 57 and 135 thebe.In a statement, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) 10 573.16;Diesel 50 (US$/litre) 1.66;Blend - E20 (ZWL/litre) 9 956.37;Blend - E20 (US$/litre) 1.57ZERA announced that the fuel prices will be effective until 4th January 2024. The regulator set the blending ratio at E20. According to ZERA, operators have the option to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices if they have trading advantages. Operators must display the prices prominently as per the fuel pricing regulations. Stakeholders are advised to verify the petroleum price releases on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or Twitter.Fuel Prices Trend:December 2023:Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) 9 732.61;Diesel 50 (US$/litre) 1.68;Blend - E20 (ZWL/litre) 8 999.06;Blend - E20 (US$/litre) 1.55November 2023:Diesel 50: ZWL$9 971.19/litreDiesel 50: US$1.74/litreBlend - E20: ZWL$8 957.19/litreBlend - E20: US$ 1.56/litreOctober 2023:Diesel 50: ZWL$10,032.51/litreDiesel 50: US$1.79/litreBlend - E20: ZWL$9,247.71/litreBlend - E20: US$1.65/litre