Egypt building a new administrative capital

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Egypt, one of the biggest economies in Africa, is constructing a groundbreaking New Administrative Capital, positioned 45 km east of Cairo, set to be the focal point for governmental functions, foreign embassies, and a burgeoning population, reflecting the nation's ambitious vision for the future.

The North African country's New Administrative Capital is a marvel in the making, changing the architectural landscape and skyline of the country.

The new sprawling metropolis, often dubbed simply as "The New Capital," is a symbol of the country's ambition, progress, and grand vision for the future. Located 45 kilometres east of the capital Cairo, the city, still without an official name, is poised to become the new heart of Egypt, housing governmental departments, foreign embassies, and a growing population of about 110 million.

Source - TheNewsHawks
More on: #Egypt, #Capital, #Build

