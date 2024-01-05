Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa's former lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu has called for intentional breaking of rules in 2024.

Advocate Mpofu said this on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Said Mpofu, "Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle."



It is not clear why Advocate Mpofu is calling for intentional breaking of the rules.

