Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle. pic.twitter.com/mulil5lTw4 — Thabani Mpofu (@adv_fulcrum) January 5, 2024

Nelson Chamisa's former lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu has called for intentional breaking of rules in 2024.Advocate Mpofu said this on the X platform (formerly Twitter).Said Mpofu, "Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle."It is not clear why Advocate Mpofu is calling for intentional breaking of the rules.