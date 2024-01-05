News / Local
Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024
Nelson Chamisa's former lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu has called for intentional breaking of rules in 2024.
Advocate Mpofu said this on the X platform (formerly Twitter).
Said Mpofu, "Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle."
It is not clear why Advocate Mpofu is calling for intentional breaking of the rules.
Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle. pic.twitter.com/mulil5lTw4— Thabani Mpofu (@adv_fulcrum) January 5, 2024
Source - Byo24News