Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said there will be interruptions in water supply to areas feeding from Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoir due to pipe damages.The repairs to the damaged pipes are expected to be completed today.Affected areas include Nketa 6, 7, 8 and 9, Nkulumane 1 to 5, Nkulumane 10 to 12, Nkulumane Sedgemore, Southwold, Emganwini, Kelvin Industrial and Cowdray Park (Hlalani Kuhle, Hawkflight) suburbs.Others are Entumbane, Lobengula, Gwabalanda, Emakhandeni, Pelandaba West (Hawkflight), Magwegwe, Luveve, Matshobane, Njube, Mpopoma Mabutweni and Cowdray Park."The interruption is due to the repairs ongoing on the 675mm PVC pipe water mains from Criterion to Magwegwe Reservoir. Repairs have taken longer than planned due to the state of pipe damages found on the ground," said the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube in a statement.He apologised to the valued consumers for the inconvenience caused.