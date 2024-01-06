Latest News Editor's Choice


158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Bulawayo City Council has condemned 158 buildings in the city, which it says are unfit for occupation and pose danger to inhabitants and passers-by.

This was revealed in the latest council report by the engineering services committee.

According to inspections conducted by the engineering services committee in terms of building by-laws, a number of city buildings were in various stages of decay.

"These (158) had some components of the buildings that needed repair," the report read.

"Of these, 15 properties had fully complied with our instructions, 56 were in the process of complying while 87 were yet to attempt complying.

"Appropriate action was being taken accordingly."

Council is empowered by the law to demolish dilapidated buildings.

In 2017, three people escaped death by a whisker when a building housing a Simbisa Brands restaurant, Nandos, along Jason Moyo Street collapsed.

The country's second largest city is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of abandoned, neglected and derelict buildings in a clear sign of urban decay.

City fathers said council inspectors were also following up on all building works done without the approval of the local authority.

"In the month of November, 12 properties were captured and of these six were charged with building penalties while six were given notices to stop construction until they produce approved plans," the report said.

According to city by-laws, no new building should be occupied without an occupation certificate issued by the local authority.

"As such the department inspectors routinely issued certificates of occupations to new residential developments that comply with the bye laws," the report said.

"New commercial and public buildings were inspected by an interdepartmental team before an occupation certificate was issued.

"On issuing of the occupation certificate the number of new toilets were recorded and forwarded to the financial director for sewerage billing for areas with sewer reticulation."

However, the local authority said it was facing resource constraints to carry timely inspections.

"The decrease in the number of inspections could be attributed to transport challenges as some of the complementing council vehicles were down," the report added.

Source - southern eye

