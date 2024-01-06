Woman accuses husband of rape

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman says she married a man who raped her out of fear until she abandoned the abusive marriage.Caroline Chenjerai on Friday told magistrate Tamara Chibindi that she married Richard Madziro after she became pregnant following a rape incident.Chenjerai said she continued to suffer sexual abuse during the marriage until she decided to run away from Madziro last month."I have been living under fear due to the abuse because our relationship started after he raped me," she said while applying for a peace order."He has been forcing himself on me even when I try to reprimand him."Madziro denied the allegations while accusing Chenjerai of engaging in extra-marital affairs."She started having an affair with an elderly man and I stopped her from going to school," he said.Chibindi granted Chenjerai the protection order and ordered Madziro to stop insulting, assaulting and sexually abusing the woman.